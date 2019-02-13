Dear Fabulous Woman,

This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for the purposes of settling our business. Please be aware that your account is severely delinquent and it is imperative that we work together to rectify these matters to avoid further escalation. Thank you, in advance, for your proactivity.

First, you are overspending. You pour out effort and energy until the point of personal emptiness or uselessness. In your efforts to ensure personal community contentment, you have negotiated away many of your own needs. As a result, self-care has become a low, or last, priority. I recognize that in some respects you should be congratulated for your efforts: everyone has what they need, what they want, and most of the time everyone has a smile. Bringing peace and comfort to your loved ones is important. However, I urge you to remember that your own inner peace and contentment are essential. You are responsible for you, and for you only.

While I applaud your effort to maintain peace, I have also noticed that you have made some false assumptions about the true resolution of one or two situations. If you haven’t noticed, those situations exist under the area rug of your living room. With just about a month into the new year, I would like to encourage you to resolve these issues at your earliest convenience. Perhaps you could write a letter, meet for coffee, or simply send forgiveness into the wind. Whatever you choose, it is time to find a way to truly pardon these situations and reframe the current effect these have on your life. They are not serving you well and are keeping you from taking positive risks in other areas.

I would also like to bring up the long lost dreams that you have stuffed deep inside. For example, you have imagined what it would be like to be there. Why haven’t you gone? You also said that you wanted to take a course or try that new something. You always said you would do it. Is there any reason why you haven’t taken one step toward any of these dreams? What, exactly, are we waiting for? Silly worries such as ridicule, or that you won’t fit in are absolutely inexcusable. I’m still unclear as to why these opinions matter when every seed of affirmation you’ll ever need is planted within me, within us.

Finally, we must discuss the largest portion of your debt. I have made numerous attempts to forgive this debt, but I can’t do that without your acceptance of this forgiveness. Yes, I know you remember the exact date and time that I was shattered. But effective immediately, I am issuing a cease and desist on any future beliefs or statements that I am still the old and tattered fragments of loss, shame, or regret. I have undergone a lot of positive transformation, and you fail to acknowledge or celebrate the growth and healing that I have gone through. I am owed some measurable credit for my resiliency.

If you have any questions about these matters, please feel free to spend some quiet time with me. I love the way I soften with music. I love to watch your hand flow across the page when you journal. I love the sound of your laugh or when we go for a walk. There are so many wonderful things about you that I love to be a part of when you spend time with me. I sincerely apologize for the tone, but I have tried unsuccessfully to be gentle in reminding you of my needs. Since my small voice has gone repeatedly unnoticed, I had no choice but to engage you in a more serious manner. Thank you so much for your time and consideration. I eagerly await your reply.

Love,

Your sweet and beautiful heart

