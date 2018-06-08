Fayette native Lindsay Quandt credits her village for her success. She recently landed a role as a financial sales executive with IBM, a position she sees as the result of a lifetime of skill- and character-building activities. As a kid, she earned the Girl Scouts’ prestigious Gold Award and says progressing through the ranks and leading community projects gave her a solid foundation.

In 2016, she won the Miss Atlanta title and placed in the top 15 at the Miss Georgia pageant. As Miss Atlanta, she served as a state spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA, a featured speaker at many local and state events, and a mentor to many Girl Scout troops. Thanks to scholarships, Lindsay was able to graduate from UGA debt-free, Cum Laude, with two degrees. She then landed an international internship with ING Bank, snagged her first job as a project manager for Porsche Cars North America HQ, then moved into her current role.

“ The smartest thing you can do is surround yourself with even smarter people. Never lose your hunger for growth. Gratitude never expires.”

She says her absolute favorite hobby is trying new desserts, but she also likes to play piano, write postcards to her grandparents, seek out hole-in-the-wall restaurants during business travels, and volunteer around Atlanta. She says her life purpose is loving and serving others.

