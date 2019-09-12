If you're a business leader with a great story and want to know how to leverage it to connect with your audience for greater impact, then be sure to check this one-day Compelling Storytellers Summit hosted by Shelbayah Consulting

will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the beautiful golf cart community of Peachtree City, GA!

Shelbayah Consulting announces their FIRST annual coaching event! Compelling Storytellers Summit: “Leveraging your authentic story to connect with your audience,” will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the beautiful golf cart community of Peachtree City, GA!

This leadership communication summit will feature a full-day of hands-on workshops facilitated by top communication experts in the industry and accompanied by customized one-on-one coaching. The topics include: Effective Pitching, Influential Storytelling, Mindful Presence and Impacting Audience, with a special guest appearance. Each participant will also receive an additional follow-up coaching session to use post summit.

This event is especially designed for entry to high level executives, managers, directors, CEOs/Founders, leaders and influentials who are in the business of pitching, selling, public speaking, marketing or simply wanting to sharing their story to make a significant impact.

Did You Know? 1. Narratives matter more than facts

2. A clearly communicated story is the backbone of a strong marketing strategy

3. Heartfelt storytelling is both profitable and human

4. Storytelling is a highly competitive advantage

5. Stories emotionally connect people and create brand loyalty

Space is limited to enhance participants’ experience. Early bird registration is now open until September 15th!