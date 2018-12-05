For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!
This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.
Enjoy!
Lemon Tea Sandwiches
2004 most extraordinary cookie winner
Author: Ginger Bell
Cuisine: Holiday
Recipe type: Dessert
Ingredients
- 3 egg yolks
- ½ cup sugar
- Juice and grated peel of 2 lemons
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese,
- cut into chunks and softened
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- Mayonnaise
- Whole wheat bread rounds
Instructions
- In a medium sauce pan, mix egg yolks, sugar, and lemon juice and peel. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat. Add cream cheese. Beat until smooth. Stir in pecans. Refrigerate, covered, until well chilled.
- For sandwiches, spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on one side of each thinly-sliced whole wheat bread round. Spread chilled lemon mixture on the mayonnaise-coated bread and top with another bread round.
