For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!



Print Lemon Tea Sandwiches 2004 most extraordinary cookie winner Author: Ginger Bell Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 3 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

Juice and grated peel of 2 lemons

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese,

cut into chunks and softened

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Mayonnaise

Whole wheat bread rounds Instructions In a medium sauce pan, mix egg yolks, sugar, and lemon juice and peel. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat. Add cream cheese. Beat until smooth. Stir in pecans. Refrigerate, covered, until well chilled. For sandwiches, spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on one side of each thinly-sliced whole wheat bread round. Spread chilled lemon mixture on the mayonnaise-coated bread and top with another bread round. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments