Lemon Polenta Cake
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Ingredients
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- ½ cup stone ground cornmeal(coarse) or regular
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 1 cup B&V Fused Lemon Olive Oil
- 1 cup whole milk yogurt
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. salt
- Zest of 1 lemon, grated (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Grease a 9”x 9” baking pan with lemon olive oil.
- In a large bowl combine the sugar, eggs, yogurt, vanilla, lemon olive oil and zest if you are using. Whisk until pale and well combined.
- Whisk the dry ingredients together and add to the wet ingredients.
- Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes in the center of the oven until golden brown, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Cool for 15 minutes in the pan and invert onto a rack to cool completely before serving. Serves 6-8.
