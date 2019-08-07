Lemon Polenta Cake

Lemon Polenta Cake
Author: 
 
Ingredients
  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup stone ground cornmeal(coarse) or regular
  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 1 cup B&V Fused Lemon Olive Oil
  • 1 cup whole milk yogurt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • Zest of 1 lemon, grated (optional)
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Grease a 9”x 9” baking pan with lemon olive oil.
  3. In a large bowl combine the sugar, eggs, yogurt, vanilla, lemon olive oil and zest if you are using. Whisk until pale and well combined.
  4. Whisk the dry ingredients together and add to the wet ingredients.
  5. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes in the center of the oven until golden brown, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  6. Cool for 15 minutes in the pan and invert onto a rack to cool completely before serving. Serves 6-8.

 

Nancy Jaworski

Nancy Jaworski is the chef and owner of My Chef Nancy, a personal chef and catering service in Fayetteville. Traveling and learning new culinary cultures are her passions.

August 7, 2019

