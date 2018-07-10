It can be tempting to completely skip makeup in the summer. It slides off, melts, won’t stay put, collects under your eyes, and comes off on everything. If skipping is not an option (at least not every day), there are ways to create a lasting makeup look. You may have to break away from your regular routine and try new products, but if it gets you through some of the hottest months of the year, that’s totally acceptable, right?

PREP THE SKIN

As with any makeup application, it all starts with prepping the skin. In this case, your skin will be moisturized and protected from the sun without feeling suffocated and slick as soon as you step outside.

If you’re wearing layers of a product before you even get to the makeup stage of your morning routine, you’re probably going to be miserable and itching to wash your face by lunchtime. Look for multi-purpose skin care products (like a moisturizer with built-in sunscreen and/or the benefits of a separate serum).

If you like the idea of wearing a primer, you can look for one that has SPF to cut out the extra sunscreen layer. Dermalogica’s Skinperfect Primer SPF 30 has sun protection and smooths and brightens the skin so it’s ready for makeup and you look like you’re glowing (Dermalogica.com, $52.00).

Keep your moisturizer lightweight, maybe even gel-based. If your skin can handle dimethicone, look for a moisturizer with that as one of the top ingredients and it’ll double as a primer. Try the Glossier Priming Moisturizer for moisture and smoothed out skin texture (Glossier.com, $22.00).

If you find that’s not enough, you can always add a primer on top of that (or use an additional moisturizer first). For the sake of keeping the number of layers on your face low, start out without the additional products.

Experiment with mixing your primer, moisturizer, and liquid foundation to cut down on how many layers you use. Apply sunscreen first, though, because by mixing those products together, you will be compromising the effectiveness of the sun protection in any of those products.

You’ll still need a shadow primer to keep your eye shadows from creasing. Try TooFaced Shadow Insurance (Sephora, $20.00) or grab one of the Smashbox Photo Finish Lid Primers (Smashbox.com, $21.00), which come in Light, Medium, Dark, Smoke, and White.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT PRODUCTS

Summertime is when you really have to up your cosmetics shopping game. Look for long-lasting products and shop in stores that have excellent return policies so you can find exactly what works for your skin.

When you’re considering a new foundation, the basic things to look for are:

Lightweight formula

Sheer to medium coverage (unless you really need full)

Long-lasting (a matte finish is usually better than a dewy one for this, but if your skin is dry, you may need to avoid matte foundations)

Water-resistance (maybe, if you feel that you need it)

Unless your skin is very dry, skip cream products on your face. Creamy blushes and even some eye shadows are the fastest to go in the heat and humidity. Use a gel or powder blush and powder or long-lasting liquid eye shadow. Try the Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel (Target, $14.00) and the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow (StilaCosmetics.com, $24.00).

Lipstick and gloss are pretty unaffected by the changing seasons, but if you’d like one to last as long as all the other products on your face, LipSense is the way to go (LipSense.com, $55.00 for the three-piece set and $25.00 for additional colors). You’ll just need to apply clear gloss periodically to keep things looking fresh.

If you feel like your makeup application isn’t done until you set it with powder, use a translucent loose powder and large brush instead of a pressed powder. It’ll feel and look less cakey as the day goes on. Instead of any powder at all, you could try Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray (Sephora.com, $32.00). It’s designed to stand up to hot, humid weather, so it’s a Georgia girl’s best friend in the summer.

There’s no reason to skip the makeup or feel like you can’t wait to get home to wash it off just because it’s hot and humid outside. Switch a few products or cut back on the number you use.

