Lasagna Revisited

Don't Pass Up the PASTA!

Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying!

The trick to this recipe is a very thin whole wheat pasta which requires no advance cooking. We have replaced 2 layers of this lasagna with thinly sliced zucchini to mimic the pasta layers. This nets out to less than one ounce of pasta per serving.

Here are some healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!

I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.

