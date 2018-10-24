First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!

Kim Treat blessed us with a favorite! This is dense with chocolate and really moist from the buttermilk.



¼ cup shortening

¼ cup butter

4 tbsp cocoa

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1 tsp soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup buttermilk

FROSTING

1 box confectionery sugar

¼ lb butter (melted)

4 tbs of cocoa

½ cup chopped nuts Instructions To make cake: In a sauce pan melt shortening, butter, cocoa and 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then turn off.Beat eggs and set aside. Add sugar, flour, soda, cinnamon, vanilla, eggs and buttermilk to mixture in sauce pan. Mix well. Pour batter into well-greased sheet cake pan. Bake at 400? for about 20 minutes or until done. To make frosting: Melt butter and cocoa in pan, then pour over confectionery sugar until smooth. (You may need to add a little milk.) Add nuts and stir. Pour over cake while the cake is still warm. 3.4.3177

