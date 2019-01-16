Money can add up quickly if you keep your change. You may not save enough for a luxury vacation, but you may save enough for a day trip, a gourmet meal, or even a great pair of shoes. Create a change box that is a beautiful addition to your home décor that will also help you start saving today!

SUPPLIES:

DIRECTIONS:

Remove the back of the shadow box. Use a utility knife to cut out a section at the top that is large enough to insert coins.

Cut sections of scrapbook paper and use tacky glue to attach them to the back piece of the shadow box.

Cut the paper wide enough that it can be wrapped around the backing and secured on both the front and back of the shadow box.

Make sure the paper doesn’t cover the opening where you will insert the coins. Cut the paper on each side of the opening, then fold it towards the back and secure with glue or tape.

Design the layout for “keep the change” on your computer, print it, then tape it to the back side of the glass. Use a paint pen to trace over the letters.

Place the back of the box that has been covered with scrapbook paper back into the shadow box.