Enjoy this recipe for Keechad Choley (pronounced mish-mash choley) prepared by Meera Sarin. A few months ago, my husband and I were invited to an Indian dinner by our friends Joe and Peggy Thomas. Peggy purchased the dinner at a Southside Support fundraising event. Well of course we would love to go!

Meera Sarin welcomed us warmly into her home. Meera and husband, Deepak, moved from Delhi to the U.S. in 2012. Meera regaled us with stories of her homeland, her work and the food. The food! Thank you Joe, Peggy, Meera, and Deepak for an amazing evening.

About Meera

Meera Sarin is a certified dance and art therapist. She was one of the first women to graduate in child development in the 1970s in India, where she taught home economics for 40 years. She began working with special needs children in India in the ‘80s and was the director of a special needs school. Meera and her family moved to the United States in 2012. She continues her passion for special needs with Southside Support, a nonprofit that provides support to families and caregivers of special needs children, by generously donating Indian cooking classes as a fundraiser.

Ingredients & Substitutions

There are some ingredients in these recipes that may not be readily available in Fayette County, but they are available at Indo Pak Grocery, 6989 Highway 85 in Riverdale.

If you don’t have the ingredients, here are some substitutions.

Instead of mango powder, use lemon or lime juice.

Instead of fenugreek you can substitute parsley.



Print Keechad Choley Keechad Choley is pronounced Keechad Choley is pronounce "Mish-mash Choley" Author: Meera Sarin Cuisine: Indian Ingredients 2 cans chick peas or ¼ pound dry soaked

overnight and cooked until soft

2 Tbsp. chana masala

2 Tbsp. tamarind paste

2 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. red cayenne chili powder

¾ cup oil

Garnish: Cilantro, onions, tomatoes,

ginger and fresh green chilis Instructions Make sure the chick peas are very soft to the touch. Mash them just a little. Mix the tamarind paste with 2 tablespoons water. Add to the chick peas and stir. Place chick peas in a glass or china bowl. Spread out evenly. Spread all the spices on top and add the chili powder right on top. Heat the oil until it smokes. Pour over the chick peas and cover immediately. Leave it alone for 10 minutes. Stir, then garnish it with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, ginger and fresh green chilis. 3.4.3177

