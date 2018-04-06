Jeanne Daprano is featured on the cover of our April 2018 issue. She is famous for her healthy recipes, including this yummy granola!

Jeanne started doing international track meets in her late fifties and quickly discovered she loved it. The first was in Melbourne and she’s competed in an international meet almost every year since.

“Once I really started working on it, I was amazed at what I could do,” she says. “And I think it’s important to understand that, for me, fitness is very much about my relationship with God. The Bible says our bodies are temples, and that everything we do should be for His glory. So, of course I want to take care of this temple, this life, He’s given me. And I want to live in a way that glorifies Him, always.”

Jeanne holds not one, not two, but three records for how fast she can run a mile. She’s faster than any woman age 70 or older. And she’s faster than just about everyone under age 70 too. Is this her whole story? No. She teaches. She encourages. She comes alongside others and shows them how to do it too. She’s gracious. Kind. Loving. And she has a message we can all benefit from hearing. No more spoilers. Enjoy her story here.

Jeanne is famous for her healthy recipes, including this yummy granola!



Print Jeanne's Granola Bars Jeanne is famous for her healthy recipes, including this yummy granola! Author: Jeanne Daprano Cuisine: American Recipe type: Health Ingredients 1 c unsweetened shredded coconut

2 c rolled oats

1 c barley flakes

1 c rye flakes

1 c quinoa flakes

1 c ground pumpkin seeds

1 c buckwheat dehydrated

½ c sesame seeds

½ c sunflower seeds, raw

½ c flax seeds (brown or golden) ground into powder

½ c chopped raw almond slices

1 c raw cashews

1 c diced dates

1 c apple-juice sweetened cranberries, chopped

1 c currants

¼ c unsulphured molasses

1 c brown rice syrup or honey

? c oil, olive or coconut or a combination Instructions Mix the dry ingredients together, heating the liquids in a saucepan for the liquids to mix. Blend until coated. Spread and pack into glass cake pans. Cut into squares and dehydrate for 24 hours. Store in small plastic bags and eat one a day. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments