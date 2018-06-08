Born in Liberia and orphaned by its civil war, Jaye DePrince, age 18, lived her earliest years in an orphanage with 205 kids and one adult caregiver. Whether they ate on a given day depended on troop positions. At age three, she developed an intuitive gestural sign language to communicate with another orphan, who was deaf. Today she is fluent in American Sign Language and has studied acting, playwriting, scene study, ballet, and tap. She even attended an audition-only high school in NYC, where she lived before moving to Fayette.

Having just graduated from Whitewater High, she was inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars each of the last two years, is one of the school’s top morning announcers, started Whitewater’s American Sign Language club, and has received many awards for managing the basketball team. She’s slated to start at Georgia State in the fall to study mass communications and speech.

“Have confidence and keep at whatever it is you want to achieve; great things happen to those who do.”

Unsurprisingly, Jaye is very interested in world events, especially in war-torn areas. She says she “binge-watches the news” and wants to be broadcast news anchor on a top station like CNN—preferably reporting from around the world. She’s currently a broadcasting intern with The Citizen and Fayette Woman.

