Jaedah Nave, age 16, knows exactly what she wants to do with her life: save others. Jaedah, an A/B student at Whitewater High School, is in her second year as an active member in the HOSA (Health Occupations Student of America) program, and this will be her third summer volunteering at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. In 2017, she was nominated by her science teacher to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine and earned two college credits for successfully completing this nine-day program at Emory University.

She played volleyball for Fayette County High for two years and hopes to join the Whitewater team for the 2018-2019 school year. In her spare time, she loves to shop, eat, and hang out with her best friends. She says she also has a special interest in helping others. She’s a former participant in the Loving Me Phenomenally Mentor program and her nominator says she has a “genuine love of both people and animals.”

“The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.”

Jaedah will graduate high school in 2020 and hopes to attend the HBCU of her dreams, Spelman College. Then, she plans to continue on to medical school at Morehouse School of Medicine. Eventually, she wants to become “one of the best” pediatric oncologists.

