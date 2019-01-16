Peachtree City author Jaqueline Leigh’s newest book, “The Spill,’ has been awarded the 2018 Bronze Medal for Picture Book in the preschool category by Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards.

The Spill is her second picture book. The Children’s Writers Guild described her previous book, Time for Bed with Ford and Red as “charming and imaginative.”

Jacqueline turns everyday words into spunky stories for children. She was raised in North Georgia; where her childhood was filled with scraped knees, rope swings and sticky Southern nights. Her dream of becoming a writer began at a young age when her mother presented her with a journal and a pen. The daily ritual of writing turned into a realistic passion as she got older. In 2003, Jacqueline attended Valdosta State University in South Georgia, where she studied creative writing and Journalism.

Her studies paved the way for great accomplishments. She spent many years working alongside advertising executives, producing inspirational and ground break print, web and television ads. Jacqueline later put her focus on journalism, doing what she loves, writing stories for the general public.

She has been published in multiple print and digital publications. She’s interviewed big-name bands and small-town businesses, both contributing to her understanding and joy of writing. Jacqueline has taken her experiences and focused on becoming a children’s author, a lifetime dream.

As a children’s book author, Jacqueline visits elementary schools and share about the arts. These visits are free to the schools and are meant to encourage the children to invest time in the arts.

She lives in Peachtree City with her hard-working husband, two cuddly labs, and two rowdy children. The bliss of being a stay at home mother is met with the pride of writing. In fact, Jacqueline’s writing space is tucked away in a corner of the playroom. Juggling is what she does best, she’s teaching her children that you can, in fact, have it all.

Find Jacqueline on Facebook at Author Jacqueline Leigh

To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding The Spill, please contact Jaqueline Leigh at jdboeheim@gmail.com.

About “The Spill”

Faye is headed to her favorite sipping spot with a full glass of milk. But many hurdles lie ahead in the hallway! Can she make it there with milk to spare?

About “Time for Bed with Ford and Red”

Time For Bed With Ford And Red is an adventurous tale that follows a young boy and his stuffed bunny through the exciting world of dreams. The story is geared towards preschoolers in hopes of promoting healthy and happy sleep.

About Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards

Launched in 2007, the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards are intended to bring increased recognition to exemplary children’s books and their creators, and to celebrate children’s books and life-long reading. The mission of Moonbeam is to reward authors of books created to inspire children to read, learn and dream. Judged by a panel of experts in the field of children’s literature, Jacqueline Leigh is one of 157 awarded medalists selected from 1,200 entries from around the world.

About Mascot Books

Mascot Books is a full-service, multi-genre, independent book publisher and distributor. It is a hybrid publishing company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Co-founded in 2003 by Naren Aryal, Mascot has published more than 2,500 books in a variety of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s, cookbooks, and coffee table books. Learn more at www.mascotbooks.com.

