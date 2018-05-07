IV Vitamin Therapy Available at Ageless Wellness

Sponsored Feature

Ellen hopped off a business trip and the illness incubators we call airplanes with a sinus infection and laryngitis. She needed to recover quickly, so she went to Ageless Wellness Center in Peachtree City to get IV Vitamin Therapy.

“IV Vitamin Therapy can boost your immune system, which can be helpful with healing when you are sick,” said Dr. Jamie Walraven, MD and Medical Director at Ageless Wellness. Ellen felt better the very next day, and that’s the kind of results patients often get from IV Vitamin Therapy.

More and more, patients who are searching for a faster healing and recovery time are turning to IV vitamin therapy to rejuvenate the body and feel better again. The most common form of IV therapy offered is called the Myers cocktail, an intravenous vitamin infusion named for the late John Myers, M.D., a Maryland physician who used intravenous injections of nutrients to treat many chronic conditions. The cocktail basically consists of magnesium, B-complex and vitamin C.

Sandra Salter, certified family nurse practitioner and IV Vitamin expert at Ageless Wellness explains, “Anybody with any kind of a gut issue or who has been working towards minimizing pain or inflammation or any kind of illness or malady is a candidate for IV vitamin therapy. What’s going on is usually an absorbability issue. It’s about healing the gut from within, and the nice thing about IV vitamin therapy is it completely bypasses the gut and goes cell to cell.”

At Ageless Wellness, the IV vitamin therapies are specifically mixed to maximize the anti-inflammatory and healing capacities of each dose, Salter says.

“We supe up our Myers cocktails with extra magnesium and vitamin C which helps to reset the immune system.”

Many chronic conditions respond to a series of Myers Cocktails. They are useful in fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and chronic depression, where patients feel an energy boost lasting days or weeks. Chronic asthma and other lung disease, congestive heart failure, and chronic allergic problems can respond with more energy and less symptoms. Patients who get sick constantly with infections may find an increased immune response, with less susceptibility to in acute situations such as viral illnesses.

“We’ve had someone come in with an acute migraine whose face was so constricted you could tell she was in pain, but after the IV treatment her migraine had stopped,” Salter said.

An infusion of vitamins can positively affect the immune system. For people who travel or fly frequently, Salter recommends treatment pre-travel or post-travel.

“There’s really no wrong way to do it,” she says. “It can prevent getting sick on the airplane on the way, and being exposed to something and getting sick after they return.”

For just pain, inflammation or fatigue, she recommends IV vitamin therapy once a month, and once a week for the first month for someone dealing with any chronic or acute issue, such as healing from a fracture.

Salter also recommends IV treatment for pre- and post-procedures, like stem cell therapy, platelet rich plasma, and any cosmetic procedures, as it can help to boost collagen repair and healing.

Typically someone considering IV Vitamin Therapy will go through a prescreen evaluation with one of the medical providers, like Dr. Jamie Walraven, or Nurse Practitioners Linda Faulkner or Sandra Salter at Ageless Wellness. The cost of the basic Myers cocktail is $150.

Ageless Wellness Center specializes in functional medicine, getting to the root of the problem. In addition to IV Vitamin Therapy, they also offer innovative Stem Cell treatments, chelation therapy and Platelet Rich Plasma.

Ageless Wellness is located at 1000 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Peachtree City. For more information about the IV vitamin therapy or to make an appointment, call 678-364-8414 or visit their website at agelesswellnessptc.com

Comments

comments