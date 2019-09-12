Is Your Closet Full of SOME DAYS?

By Diane B. Morris

Someday I’ll be eager, excited and confident when I open my closet.

Someday I’ll wear that outfit I wore at my last reunion 2 years ago.

Someday I’ll grab those clothes with tags on and ask, “why did I ever buy this?”

Someday I’ll have the money to purchase updated outfits.

Someday I’ll clean out my closet.

Here are 5 tips to help move you from “some”day to “ I am so glad I got it done” day.

The perfect place to start is decide time whether you are actively pursuing a new look this season, or just considering the purchase of few key pieces. You may be surprised just how much of your current wardrobe can be transitioned to the next season. Schedule a 60-minute appointment with your wardrobe. By disassembling your closet and then re-formulating its contents, you might find that you already own everything you need to step out in style this season (or at least trim down your shopping list) or recycle outfits to stay on top of a new season’s wardrobe needs. Pull out your bottoms such as basic slacks, jeans, skirts, and dresses. Categorize the colors that are based on your unique skin type and body type such as black, grey, navy, taupe, cream, and camel slacks; skirts; dresses. Look at what’s left and pack up any items that are for seasonal use only. Do the same for your items such as tops, jackets, coats, sweaters. Pull out and separate the lightweight and heavyweight items that correlate to the season you are in now. Pack away the items that don’t work for the spring/summer or fall/winter temperatures. Look at your pile of lightweight items and heavyweight items. You can now begin building new, layered outfits for the season. I love color-coding my clothes for each category. For instance, all my slacks are color-coded and the same for my tops, sweaters, jackets.

You now have more space in your closet to be more excited, eager and confident to open your closet door!

Are you making these wardrobe mistakes?

Are you saving clothing pieces that don’t fit your present lifestyle? Are you an active person yet have jackets, skirts, blazers, and pants from years past? Perhaps you’re retired and no longer work in an office or in a corporate situation and you are hanging on to suits, business professional pieces that are taking up real estate in your closet…

SOLUTION: Repurpose your items such as the jacket or blazer and wear them with a cute pair of jeans, crops or even shorts. Or give your clothing items to a charity or consignment shop so that others could benefit from looking smart when they are going for that next promotion or interview.

Do you have any items needing an “alteration love connection”? But you don’t want to take the time to drop off or spend the money? The right or wrong fit can make or break an outfit and make you look sloppy or waiting for the next flood!!

SOLUTION: Alterations are very reasonable when it comes to deciding if you want to continue to have these items in your wardrobe. For example, if your pant or skinny ankle bunches at the ankle, it can make you have the appearance of shorter legs. The right fit delivers more confidence when you walk into the room. Select those clothes that need to visit your neighborhood alterations business and put them in a bag so that you will know which ones need that extra boost of attention.

Are you wearing the wrong undergarments? It is vitally important to have the appropriate undergarments that fit and function well in order to show off your beautiful self every day. There is nothing worse than seeing panty lines, bulges, and bras not keeping your girls in place. Unfortunately, many women don’t realize how noticeable it is when you are not wearing the best fitting bra for your body shape.

SOLUTION: Bras should be replaced every 3 to 6 months, and MUST be replaced EVERY year. They really get the most physical abuse than anything else in your drawers. When you fuss with getting your shoulders and straps in place more frequently than before, this is the sign it is time to reevaluate your bra situation.