In memory. As we celebrate our 200th issue this month, we remember the cover girls we have lost.

Liz Stargell – June 2003

Celebrating the women behind the counter at Waffle House, this hard-working waitress from an old Fayetteville family, dished up great food, hot coffee and laughter at our favorite iconic restaurant.

Essie Moseley – September 2003

This inspirational, Air Evacuation WWII Army Air Corps nurse showed us the essence of courage, as she crawled through live fire, mud, and exploding booby traps, to give medical help to injured military personnel during the war.

Judi Kubitz – March 2004

Known as the “plant lady,” this knowledgeable master gardener with the big smile taught us how to persevere and overcome tragedy (the death of two children) and still bring beauty, hope and joy into the world.

Mae Margaret Benedict Brown – October 2004

This courageous woman was diagnosed with breast cancer, undergoing surgery and numerous treatments, while participating in a clinical trial to help doctors find answers. She was an active member of the Sisters Network, promoting breast cancer awareness and refusing to be silent about this deadly disease.

Jan Van Engen – March 2005

A victim of traumatic brain injury, this tenacious woman faced many obstacles and challenges as she battled her way back to recovery to become a spokesperson for the Brain Injury Resource Foundation.

Helen Denton – October 2005

An extraordinary WWII Corporal, who witnessed history first-hand as a member of General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s staff, she typed Top Secret battle plans in London, as German bombs fell on the city, and kept mum about what she knew for 50 years!

Miriam Fulton – March 2006

Known as the “First Lady” of Peachtree City, she was there from the city’s inception, moving to town when there were only 700 residents. Her pioneering spirit and endless hard work, helped to build a thriving community.

Kim Pace – December 2007

A graduate of McIntosh High School and Berry College, this young woman wasn’t content to settle down locally. Her passion for the world and God’s calling led her to Nairobi, Kenya, where she started a children’s camp and a ministry to share the gospel around the world.

Geraldine Stinchcomb – April 2008

A local Fayetteville treasure, this dedicated nurse of over 70 years and the county’s first public health nurse, organized local vaccination clinics and became known to children as the “Shot Lady!” Years later, she was the first to join the Volunteer Auxiliary at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Maynard Brown – June 2010

A woman ahead of her time, this 101 year-old, lifetime Fayette County resident, was widowed early, with four young children to rear. She went to college to become a teacher and proved to be a strong role model and mentor to all those who came behind her.

Louise Jenkins – June 2010

This dynamo lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure. She survived a double tornado and the infamous Winecoff Hotel fire. She carried out a top-secret mission as part of her Defense job, and along the way she met a couple U.S. Presidents and even captured a felon on the run!

Pota Coston -February 2015

A bridge builder and history maker, this visionary woman became the first African American elected to the Fayette County Commission in 2015 after a superlative career in federal government that included work with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Comments

comments