Holiday Cocktails

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

This cozy holiday cocktail is just what we need to knock some of the stress out of our systems while warming the soul. Here is a recipe with one of my favorite “go to” holiday drinks. You can serve it in a mug warmed up, or shaken with ice in a festive martini glass for that extra special holiday party treat.

1.5 oz. of vanilla vodka

(my preference is Absolut Vanilla, but any brand will do)

.25 oz. peppermint schnapps

.5 oz. of Godiva Chocolate Liquor

1 cup of hot chocolate

Add vanilla vodka, peppermint schnapps, chocolate liqueur, and hot chocolate to a saucepan. Heat mixture, then add to serving glass or mug. Garnish with crushed peppermint candies or whipped cream. My favorite garnish for this delicious drink is mini edible gingerbread houses by Mug Buddy.

Candy Cane Cocktail

Who doesn’t love a martini that is not only delicious, but a perfect way to show your friends you know how to bring on the holiday cheer. This candy cane martini is just what Santa ordered to celebrate the Christmas season.

1.5 oz. of vodka

.75 oz. of peppermint schnapps

.75 oz. of Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur

Candy cane and red sugar to garnish

Mix and chill ingredients. Pour into a red sugar-rimmed martini glass. Garnish with a candy cane hanging on the rim.