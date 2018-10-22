Hard Headed Pumpkin

Being hard headed doesn’t always have to be a bad thing. Especially when you’re a pumpkin being made of concrete, this Jack-o-lantern will never wither away, and will add to your Halloween and Fall décor for years to come. Pumpkins aren’t just for Halloween. So, after October 31, simply turn the Jack-o-lantern around to hide the face, and you have a pumpkin that will add a touch of Autumn to your home until you are ready to decorate for Christmas!

SUPPLIES

• Plastic Pumpkin Bucket

• Fast Drying Concrete

• Water

• Cooking Spray

• Mixing Bucket

• Hand Shovel

• Jar

• Box Cutter

• Twine

• Glue

Spray the inside of the plastic pumpkin bucket with cooking spray.

Mix the concrete with water following the directions provided.

Fill the pumpkin bucket up about ¾ of the way, or to a height that when you place the jar inside the bucket, it will stand approximately 2 inches above the top of the bucket.

Fill concrete in around the jar until the bucket is full. Let sit overnight for the concrete to set.

Use a box cutter to cut away the plastic pumpkin bucket.

Use glue to add twine around the jar to create the pumpkin’s stem.

Add flowers or a candle to the jar.

Comments

comments