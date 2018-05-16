You start a workout and 15 minutes in, your hair is in your face and sticking to the back of your neck and your mascara is stinging your eyes and making it difficult to see the numbers on the treadmill. Check out these gym-proof beauty tips so your hair and makeup can’t sabotage your hard work and commitment.

MAKEUP

While you could just take face wipes to the gym and take off all your makeup before getting started and reapply later, that’s not always the most feasible thing if you’re in a rush after work or on your lunch break. In this case, you’ll need makeup that can stand up to a workout. Try:

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush ($29.00, Sephora): Pick your favorite shade and know that it’ll last through your fitness class.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Bronzer Waterproof ($30.00, Sephora): This budge-proof bronzer comes in gold bronze and deep bronze shades.

CliniqueFIT™ Workout 24-Hour Mascara ($20.00, Clinique.com): It only comes in black, but it’s meant to volumize and define lashes while standing up to real life—including workouts.

CliniqueFIT™ Lip + Cheek Flush ($23.00, Clinique.com): This one also only comes in one shade, Pink in Motion, but it’s a gel formula that won’t budge while you’re at the gym.

Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22.00, Sephora): This liner comes in a wide variety of shades and defines your eyes without smudging.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil ($21.00, Ulta): There’s a match for any hair color and it promises to stay on and look natural. You won’t need to worry about sweating your brows off on the treadmill during your lunchtime HIIT.

Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer ($34.00, Sephora): Keep blemishes and dark circles hidden no matter what your workout throws at you with this matte, oil-free, waterproof concealer.

Sweat Mineral Foundation SPF30 + Twist-Brush ($42.00, Sweat.com): The name alone tells you what this foundation is all about. It’s lightweight, easy to apply, won’t clog pores, and contains antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients in addition to sunscreen.

HAIR

Hair sticking to your skin? Try these styles.

Dutch Braid on Top

The Dutch braid works well on its own, but for something different, section out the top and sides and create a Dutch braid from the hairline back to the crown only using that hair. Secure with an elastic and pull the rest of the hair into a bun or ponytail.

Bun with Spin Pins

If your hair is long and you want something quick and easy, flip your head upside down and gather all of your hair into a high ponytail. Twist it all the way to the end and wrap it around itself to form a bun. Use a couple of Goody Spin Pins (about $6.00 at drugstores) to secure the hair, being careful not to overlap them.

Boxer Braids with a Twist

This works for long hair but you can just work with the front section of hair and secure the braids with hair elastics if you have medium-length hair. First, create a middle part. Pull one half of the hair to the side and secure it so it’s out of the way. Create a French braid to the nape of the neck on the other side and secure it with a hair tie. Repeat on the other section. Decide if you want to combine the ends of the braids into one long braid, a low ponytail, a bun (secure with loads of crisscrossed bobby pins or a couple of Spin Pins), or even a higher ponytail (create that with two or three ponytail holders, stacked one behind another).

Tiered Ponytail

No time to fuss with a braid? Pull the front of your hair back, secure it with a hair tie, then pull the sides of your hair back just below that to create another section that’s about the same size. Bundle it with the existing ponytail, secure with another hair tie, and continue the process all the way to the nape of your neck.

Don’t let your makeup or hair be a reason for not enjoying your workout or not working out at all. With some planning, your hairstyle and makeup can last well past your workout. Just wear your hair in a workout-friendly style and choose makeup designed to withstand sweat sessions on the days you’ll need to hit the gym on your lunch break or after work when you won’t be going straight home afterward.

