Gwen Griffin Celebrates 200 issues

Gwen Griffin has been involved in producing all 200 issues of Fayette Woman. She worked with the founders of the magazine from the first issue in January 2001 and is still a part of the team that produces the monthly publication.

“She came with it,” Joyce says. “When we took over for the 10th issue, her business card said ‘community relations’ and we never changed that. There’s no way we would have made it to 20 issues let alone 200 without Gwen.”

A native of Thomaston, Ga., Gwen grew up in Warner Robins and lived in California for 30 years where she worked for professional soccer and baseball teams. When she came home to Georgia in 1999, she quickly became a part of the community on the south side of Atlanta.

Gwen and Carla Waters were the first business-to-business delivery team for Fayette Woman. For several years, they dropped off magazines all over the county. She has also worked with clients who advertise in Fayette Woman since 2002.

Gwen is a member of the American Business Women’s Association and is an ambassador for the Fayette Chamber.

