It seems like “bowls” are the new casseroles, but lighter and fresher. These are the new classic all-in-one bowl lunch or dinner. Call them Buddha bowls, poke bowls, burrito bowls or you-name-it bowls.

We love to add grains, fresh raw vegetables and lean protein to our bowls and top with a drizzle of lots of flavor. You can start with any grain, pasta, or rice you would like. Add in roasted, sautéed or raw veggies. Then add meats, tofu, or beans for some protein. Nuts or seeds are a great textural addition. Imagine the type of food you like and create a bowl!

Go!

Green Goddess Rice Bowl

This magnificent rice bowl is adapted from Trisha Yearwood! It is full of delicious veggies and a truly flavorful herb dressing. Feel free to use a tablespoon of anchovy paste if you don’t do anchovies. You will have extra dressing, which can be saved for up to 2 weeks.





Green Goddess Dressing This magnificent rice bowl is adapted from Trisha Yearwood! It is full of delicious veggies and a truly flavorful herb dressing. Feel free to use a tablespoon of anchovy paste if you don't do anchovies. You will have extra dressing, which can be saved for up to 2 weeks. Ingredients Green Goddess Dressing:

2 anchovy fillets

1 small clove garlic, finely grated

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup mayonnaise

½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

2 Tbsp. fresh tarragon leaves

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

For the green goddess dressing: Combine the anchovies, garlic, yogurt, mayonnaise, parsley, basil, chives, tarragon and lemon juice in a blender and blend until smooth and green. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.





Green Goddess Rice Bowl This magnificent rice bowl is adapted from Trisha Yearwood! It is full of delicious veggies and a truly flavorful herb dressing. Ingredients Kosher salt

1½ cups short-grain brown rice

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 bulb fennel, quartered, cored and thinly sliced

8 oz. shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

2 cups raw baby spinach

1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced ¼-inch thick

1 avocado, sliced

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp. salt and the brown rice and cook until the rice is tender but still toothsome, about 45 minutes. Drain well. Heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel, shiitakes and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are golden brown in spots and the fennel is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining Tbsp. oil to the skillet, followed by the zucchini and another ¼ tsp. salt. Cook until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Divide the rice among 4 bowls. Top with the vegetable mixture and then with the avocado slices and spinach. Drizzle with green goddess dressing and sprinkle with the pepitas.

