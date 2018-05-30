Greek Power Bowl

I love Greek food and therefore created an amazing bowl overflowing with the Mediterranean flavors. Feel free to withhold the meat and add chick peas. You will want the yummy marinade ingredients to sauté the veggies in.

It seems like “bowls” are the new casseroles, but lighter and fresher. These are the new classic all-in-one bowl lunch or dinner. Call them Buddha bowls, poke bowls, burrito bowls or you-name-it bowls.

We love to add grains, fresh raw vegetables and lean protein to our bowls and top with a drizzle of lots of flavor. You can start with any grain, pasta, or rice you would like. Add in roasted, sautéed or raw veggies. Then add meats, tofu, or beans for some protein. Nuts or seeds are a great textural addition. Imagine the type of food you like and create a bowl!

Go!





Print Greek Power Bowl I love Greek food and therefore created an amazing bowl overflowing with the Mediterranean flavors. Feel free to withhold the meat and add chick peas. You will want the yummy marinade ingredients to sauté the veggies in. Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: Mediterranean Ingredients 1 boneless skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. Fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tsp. oregano

2 cups brown rice or quinoa, cooked

1 pint grape tomatoes

½ cup sliced Kalamata olives

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, quartered

2 cups baby spinach leaves

½ cup sliced red onions

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 lemon, wedged Instructions In a quart zip bag, combine lemon juice, olive oil and oregano. Add chicken, remove the air zipping the bag shut. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1-3 hours. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and marinade to the pan and sauté the chicken just until done through. With a slotted spoon remove chicken to a plate. Into the remaining marinade add the artichoke, Kalamata olives and tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Add salt and pepper to taste. Return the chicken to the pan and stir. Divide the rice or quinoa into 4 bowls. Top with chicken/veggie mixture. Add the raw spinach and feta. Top with a lemon wedge. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments