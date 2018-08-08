A few months ago, my husband and I were invited to an Indian dinner by our friends Joe and Peggy Thomas. Peggy purchased the dinner at a Southside Support fundraising event. Well of course we would love to go! Meera Sarin welcomed us warmly into her home. Meera and husband, Deepak, moved from Delhi to the U.S. in 2012. Meera regaled us with stories of her homeland, her work and the food. The food! Thank you Joe, Peggy, Meera, and Deepak for an amazing evening. Enjoy her recipe for Gobhi (cauliflower).

Meera Sarin is a certified dance and art therapist. She was one of the first women to graduate in child development in the 1970s in India, where she taught home economics for 40 years. She began working with special needs children in India in the ‘80s and was the director of a special needs school. Meera and her family moved to the United States in 2012. She continues her passion for special needs with Southside Support, a nonprofit that provides support to families and caregivers of special needs children, by generously donating Indian cooking classes as a fundraiser.

Ingredients & Substitutions

There are some ingredients in these recipes that may not be readily available in Fayette County, but they are available at Indo Pak Grocery, 6989 Highway 85 in Riverdale.

If you don’t have the ingredients, here are some substitutions. Instead of mango powder, use lemon or lime juice. Instead of fenugreek you can substitute parsley.



cut into bitesize florets

2 onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. grated ginger

2 tomatoes, puréed

1 tsp. cumin seeds

2 tsp. ground coriander

½ tsp. ground turmeric

Salt to taste

1 tiny pinch asafoetida

½ tsp. ground cayenne pepper

½ tsp. powdered mango

1 pinch garam masala

1 Tbsp. dried fenugreek

(okay to substitute parsley)

1½ cup cooking oil, divided Instructions Heat one cup of the oil in a deep pan. Fry the cauliflower florets in 2 tablespoons of oil and drain on paper towels or kitchen towel. Warm 2 additional tablespoons of oil in another pan. When the oil is hot, add the asafoetida, cumin seeds, chopped onions, puréed tomatoes, and grated ginger. Cook until it leaves the sides of the pan. Add salt, turmeric and coriander, and cook until it looks nice reddish brown. Lower the heat, add the cauliflower florets. Cover and cook until tender. Add fenugreek, mango powder and garam masala. This is nice served with naan bread or roti. 3.4.3177

