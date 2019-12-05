Giving of Yourself, Literally

We hear that phrase more and more these days, usually in context of giving your time, either to charity or in service to loved ones. Occasionally what we mean is that we’re going to be more present, focus on quality time with family and friends, and savor experiences over things. But what if there actually was part of you that you could give? What if, by doing so, you could save a life?

Spoiler alert: there is! There are several ways actually. Blood donation, marrow donation, donation of other bits and pieces of you. One we don’t talk about nearly enough, however, is kidney donation. Live kidney donation, that is. The kind where you and the recipient get to live full lives afterward.

Now I know what you’re thinking. A kidney! Oh my gosh! That’s like…an organ. And major surgery. And recovery. And what if I need it someday? What if my child does? These are all valid considerations. Donating a kidney isn’t something you get up one morning and run out and do. It’s not an impulse gift – and it shouldn’t be. But it is something people need more information about because the need is very, very real.

How real? About 80 percent of the approximately 125,000 people currently awaiting a transplant need a kidney. One hundred percent of those people will die without one. About 13 of those people will die each day and roughly the same amount will become too sick to be eligible for a transplant. But the list never gets shorter, because someone is added to the kidney transplant list about every 14 minutes. And the number of deceased donor kidneys simply isn’t enough to help everyone who needs it.

Not everyone can donate, certainly and, even if you can, it’s not a decision to be made lightly. Donors can, occasionally, have complications. The national kidney foundation says these are rare – and even more rarely life-threatening – but there are no national statistics available. What we do know is that, in the rare cases where a living donor eventually ends up needing a donation themselves, they’re moved to the top of the list. The average wait time is about 145 days (five months) as opposed to other patients who typically wait about 4.3 years. Yes, you read that right: most patients wait for about four years before receiving a transplant.

One of the most common myths about live kidney donation is that you have to be a member of the recipient’s immediate family to donate. It’s true that the match is often better in these cases. However, about 700 spouses/life partners donate kidneys each year, about the same number of children who donate to their parents. Unrelated paired donors (situations in which there are two sets of donor/recipients who don’t match one another but do match each other) account for about 500 donations each year, slightly more than the number of parents who donate to one of their children. The largest relative category, full sibling donations, accounts for about 1,100 transplants each year. That’s a lot. But friends and other non-anonymous donors who aren’t related? They account for about 1,300. So no. You definitely don’t have to be related to someone to save their life.

Intrigued about paired donation? I was when I first heard about it. Most transplant centers now arrange not only pairs but, in some cases, entire chains of donors and recipients. Essentially, donor A’s kidney goes to recipient B, donor B’s kidney goes to recipient C and so on until the chain becomes a loop and the last donor gives their kidney to recipient A. It’s a remarkably elegant system and it’s saved an incredible number of lives.

I didn’t know any of this until I met someone who needed a transplant. The fact is, that’s how most people learn. It’s understandable, but also a huge part of the problem. Not everyone who learns about living donation will want to give – or be able to. But if you don’t know, you can’t even decide or get tested. So if you’ve read all this and said “Hmmm, that’s interesting, but I don’t think it’s for me,” that’s okay. You can still help by spreading the word. Next time you’re chatting with friends, consider wedging “hey did you know all this stuff about living kidney donation” in between “hey did you see the latest screaming girl/cat meme” and “good lord did you hear what that one politician said today.” The cat memes and the politicians will be with us forever. The people who need a kidney may not be here tomorrow.

Give, if you can and if you feel comfortable. Research if you’re not sure. Help educate no matter where you stand. Together, we can save lives.

To learn more about living kidney donation, visit kidney.org