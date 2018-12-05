For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!





Print Frosted Melt-Aways Frosted Melt-Aways Winner of the 2003 yummiest award Author: Ginger Vawter Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients COOKIE

1 cup butter (no substitutes), softened

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond extract

2 ¾ cup all purpose flour (White Lily)

1 scant tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

DECORATOR FROSTING

1 ½ Tbsp butter, softened

1 cup sifted confectioners sugar

1 Tbsp milk

¼ tsp vanilla Instructions FOR THE COOKIES: In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the egg and extracts. Combine flour, baking powder and salt, gradually add to the creamed mixture. Divide dough in two halves. Shape each half into a round ball and flatten. Wrap tightly in waxed paper and chill until firm. Working with one dough half at a time, roll out on lightly-floured surface to ¼-inch thickness. Cut with round cookie cutter and place one inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 325? for 20 to 22 minutes until just beginning to brown. Cool completely then ice with decorator frosting. FOR THE FROSTING: Beat butter at medium speed until creamy. Add sugar and milk until blended. Stir in vanilla. Add in milk a few drops at a time, as needed until smooth spreading consistency is achieved. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments