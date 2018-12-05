Brigid Martin, of Peachtree City loves trees! What began as a craft project to cure boredom from an injury has grown into an evergreen tradition! An idea germinated in her mind hundreds of crocheted ornaments later: celebrate each holiday with a theme tree. When she moved from Texas to Peachtree City, her husband was ill and she was tempted not to put up a tree for Christmas. Her family encouraged her to continue the tradition in honor of him and now she plants happiness for friends and family year-long. She has rooted so much joy that her granddaughter, Taylor intends to carry on the hobby.

