Fayette Woman seeks 2019 Women to Watch

Do you know a Woman to Watch? Please tell us about her! Scroll to the form at the bottom of this page to submit a nominee!

Do you know an incredible young woman? Fayette Woman would like to know her too.

The magazine will feature Fayette County women between the ages of 7 and 24 in the 2019 Women to Watch edition in June. Honorees will be chosen from nominations submitted by March 18. Please use the form below to tell us about a young woman you believe we should include in this special edition.

“This will be our fourth Women to Watch issue,” publisher Joyce Beverly says. “Each of these special editions has amazed us! We’ve shared stories about women with plans, big plans, and the drive and skills to turn them into reality. Their accomplishments are impressive but their words of wisdom even more so. We are excited to see what the tradition brings this year.”

If you know someone who should be considered for this spotlight, please complete the form below. Please obtain permission from a parent or guardian when submitting a nominee under age 18.

“We can’t wait to hear about our up-and-coming stars,” Beverly says.

