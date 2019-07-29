Fayette Woman seeks 2019 Women of Wisdom

Do you know a Woman of Wisdom?

Fayette Woman is looking for local ladies over the young age of 70 who are WOW (Women of Wisdom.)

Do you know someone who has seen and done a lot?

Someone who has profound advice, inspiration, reflection, and perspective?

Is there a lady out there that embodies who you hope to be or who has made you who you are?

Tell us about her and she may be featured in our upcoming Women of Wisdom issue of Fayette Woman Magazine.

Nominees must 70 or over by September 1, 2019, and must live, work, be from, or have other significant ties to Fayette County.)

Please help us with our search! Tell us about your nominee by completing this form by Sept. 1, 2019. We look forward to another wonderful WOW edition!