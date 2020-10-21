Fayette Fashion: Megan Fullerton

By: Tahana Massey

“My target clientele are women who are hungry to be on a mission,” says Megan Fullerton, the Fayetteville designer who makes cutting-edge, ready-to-wear fashion for the everyday woman. Fit, quality, and customer service are the top three focuses that Megan kept in mind when starting to develop the Megan Fullerton brand.

Right after graduating from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) in 2015, Megan and her high school sweetheart, now husband, Marvin, set out for El Paso, Texas where they stationed while he served in the U.S. Army. During this time, Megan faced depression—being a young newlywed in a new town with no family and friends were just a few of the challenges she faced. Not knowing what to do with her fashion career, and having very limited resources to create, encouraged her to think about her purpose, and that was to bring forth quality, yet affordable, fashion to the everyday woman.

The time spent in El Paso encouraged Megan’s creativity and inspired her to create a line. Being stationed in a small town, there were limited supplies to be inventive other than those from a local JOANN store. She worked hard to source the best fabric she could get her hands on and cut her own patterns. In the process of applying for jobs in California to work for well-known fashion brands, Megan decided to apply to be a designer for the Mercedes-Benz of El Paso fashion week. To her surprise, they were stunned by the designs and wanted her to make six more pieces to be featured in the show in just two weeks’ time. The response she received post show was outstanding and was just the start of the Megan Fullerton brand’s success. Since then, the designer has been featured on the cover of magazines, on talk shows, and women from various parts of the country have stunned in her designs.

Being raised with her siblings by a single mother in south Florida, Megan explained that those were the times she got to be the most artistic. With most girls fascinated with Barbie Dream Houses, she built her own and even went the extra mile to design the clothes for her dolls out of socks. The aspiring designer had to think outside the box but enjoyed the process immensely. And in her high school years, Megan’s classmates awarded her with “most original” for her stylish looks.

Her love for fashion was always a drive, but she thought it far out of reach to make a living through it. With little direction and push to go after her dreams after graduating from high school, she pursued a career in nursing, starting her freshman college career at Middle Georgia State University. It wasn’t until a friend invited her to visit at SCAD that her eyes were opened to what she always wanted deep down inside. She described her visiting experience as love at first sight. Megan applied to be a SCAD student and was accepted in with scholarships and never looked back. Being accepted into SCAD was destined, stated the designer. The process of being accepted and receiving scholarships is rare for enrolling students, she said.

Megan now teaches the students at Kendrick Middle School the basics of sewing, and that with a mission, you can build and sustain a career in the fashion realm. She is also on the board at the M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts. It is important to her that she passes on knowledge to help others who have chosen her same path.

What is the future for the Megan Fullerton brand? With welcoming a baby in the year 2021, she can add Mommy to the many hats she will wear as an entrepreneur. And hopefully, joining the cast of Project Runway as a contestant after being contacted, before the pandemic momentarily delayed production. She’ll be continuing to design quality clothing; and educating aspiring designers that to work hard and be diligent, a career in fashion design is achievable.

Her showroom, located in Fayetteville, was the place for women to luxuriate in fine clothing as the talented designer would personally assist you. She challenges her clients to be bold and brave in stepping out of their comfort zones. Her aesthetic is making sure the fabric and style of every design fit is flattering on the woman’s body. If you walked into her boutique you were sure to leave being her friend. It is imperative to ensure everyone experiences grade-A customer service. While the doors to her boutique are no longer open, she continues to provide the same value of service on her website.

Although the mission to her business hasn’t always been clear and easily attainable, she has worked diligently to curate beautiful quality clothing to ensure that women who wear her line look and feel their absolute best. Shop her latest fashions at MeganFullerton.com.