Date Night: Valentine Styles

Like-New Treasures

Clothes Less Traveled’s Brooke Childers, an accessories associate at the store, is darling in this shimmery silver cape top (Chico’s), flowing black shirt (gap), gorgeous Antonia Melanie pumps, and scalloped silver accessories. At a total cost of $25 (including jewelry) for these like-new treasures, she’ll have money left for dinner and a show!

Head Turning Ensemble

Cheryl Stover, clothing processor at Clothes Less Traveled, is ready for a night out in this beautiful ankle-length velour skirt by Outfit Woman, stained-glass blouse by Mossimo, patent leather pumps, and faux snake skin bag. She’ll turn heads while pocketing some savings while spending less than $15 on this gorgeous ensemble!

Blinging in the Rain!

She’s “Blinging in the Rain”! The Linen Lady at Clothes Less Traveled, Danielle Marx won’t let a little weather keep her from getting snazzy for date night! She’s wearing a shimmering short sleeve tee (Chico’s) and gorgeous purple skirt (DJT Designs) under a lightweight silver rain jacket (Gallery). Those shiny silver boots and clutch complete the outfit. Everything –including the umbrella – was less than $50 at CLT!

Day to Evening Wear

This ensemble goes from day to evening for Michelle Wright, Clothing Processing Supervisor at Clothes Less Traveled. A black shell (Norma Kamali) and pants (Raefalla) are the backdrop for this elegant striped jacket (White House Black Market) and faux snake skin ankle boots (NWPackrat). Even her stylish glasses and black and pearl reversible gold chain came from Clothes Less Traveled! All for less than $40.

Thirfty Fashionista

This hip-length rabbit fur makes a pair of skinny jeans (Boho) and pullover sweater très élegant as Lisa Shoultz gets ready for a night on the town. The outfit is complete with two-toned open-toed heels and scalloped shell earrings. A floor associate at Clothes Less Traveled, Lisa’s a thrifty refashionista! Even with the fur, this outfit was less than $125 at CLT!

Saturday Style: Yay for the Weekend!

Relaxing Day

Danielle Marx can go from the grocery store to the birthday party and out for lunch with the girls in this festive weekend ensemble. The bold long-sleeved floral blouse is delightful with jeans (NWT Celebrity Pink) over ankle boots (Antonio Milani). Add a coordinating necklace (Leah Sophia) and bold embellished bag and she’s all set for a relaxing day! (And everything was less than $35 at Clothes Less Traveled!)

Saturday Smiles

Brooke Childers is trend-setting in this petal-sleeved tunic (NWT Ice Silk) and leggings (Lane Bryant), pulled together by this fabulous accessory trio of bronze and red Hobo bag (Moda Italia Faglo Piccolo), multi-colored beaded necklace, and peep-toe buckle pumps (Betsy). Brooke’s Saturday smile is priceless but the styles were less than $30! (Shhhh!!!)

Fantastic Thrifted Ensemble

Lisa Shoultz is ready for the zoo (well maybe not in those shoes) in this fantastic thrifted ensemble from Clothes Less Traveled. The long-sleeved tee (Flirtitude) and ripped jeans (Celebrity Pink) are the perfect base for this flirty embellished vest (Sapphire Ink). Suede leather heels (Nine West), hobo shoulder bag (Coach) and delicate bangle earrings complete the look. Even with the designer bag, this look was less than $100 at Clothes Less Traveled!

Pajama Day!

Or maybe it’s a PJ day! Danielle Marx and Cheryl Stover found this winter holiday-friendly matching set of pajamas and all these NEW plush friends at Clothes Less Traveled. They’re ready to binge a Netflix series with the best of us this weekend! (Pajama sets were $15 at Clothes Less Traveled!)

Bloom Our Youth is a recent recipient of a grant of $15,000 from Clothes Less Traveled. Bloom is a private, non-profit foster care organization located in Fayetteville. Bloom recruits, supports, and trains foster families who give displaced children hope and a home life for the next phase of their lives. The organization served 3,000 foster children in 2017. Clothes Less Traveled granted more than $600,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Fayette area in 2018.

ABOUT Clothes Less Traveled

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop is a not-for-profit thrift store, serving the needs of south Atlanta. We resell gently used clothing and household items at a fair and reasonable price. If you are looking for previously owned quality goods, at a great price, visit our 25,000 sq. ft. thrift store in Peachtree City.

The Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop serves the needs of our community by operating a thrift store which promotes volunteerism, sharing of goods and clothing at affordable prices, benefiting qualified individuals and community nonprofit organizations.

All profits from the store are donated as grants to local charities. We also fund scholarships and provide a Community Instruction Program as well as volunteer opportunities.

Established in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled was named 2017 Nonprofit of Excellence by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.

