Fall Harvest Salad

Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy this Fall Harvest Salad recipe from Tricia Stearns . 

“My daughter Meredith and I invented this salad when I had a plethora of butternut squash one year from my garden. Roasting the beet and the squash together adds depth of flavor with the caramelization is a bonus,”  says Tricia.

Fall Harvest Salad
“My daughter Meredith and I invented this salad when I had a plethora of butternut squash one year from my garden. Roasting the beet and the squash together adds depth of flavor with the caramelization a bonus.” – Tricia Stearns
Author:
Cuisine: American
Recipe type: salad
Ingredients
  • 1 beet, thinly sliced then cut in halves
  • A small butternut squash into bite size chunks
  • 1 TB of avocado oil
  • Sea Salt
  • SALAD INGREDIENTS:
  • Baby Kale or Arugula
  • Thinly sliced purple onion
  • Toasted Pine nuts or Pecans
  • Goat Cheese
  • DRESSING:
  • ¼ cup reduced balsamic
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp of Dijon mustard
  • 1 TB of fresh thyme
  • Smidge of sea salt
Instructions
  1. Lightly toss in 1 TB of avocado oil and a sprinkle of sea salt with beets and squash. Roast at 400? until crispy and caramelized.
  2. Add the roasted veggies to the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix dressing ingredients and then add the dressing and light toss and serve!

 

 

