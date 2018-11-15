Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy this Fall Harvest Salad recipe from Tricia Stearns .

“My daughter Meredith and I invented this salad when I had a plethora of butternut squash one year from my garden. Roasting the beet and the squash together adds depth of flavor with the caramelization is a bonus,” says Tricia.



Print Fall Harvest Salad Author: Tricia Stearns Cuisine: American Recipe type: salad Ingredients 1 beet, thinly sliced then cut in halves

A small butternut squash into bite size chunks

1 TB of avocado oil

Sea Salt

SALAD INGREDIENTS:

Baby Kale or Arugula

Thinly sliced purple onion

Toasted Pine nuts or Pecans

Goat Cheese

DRESSING:

¼ cup reduced balsamic

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp of Dijon mustard

1 TB of fresh thyme

Smidge of sea salt Instructions Lightly toss in 1 TB of avocado oil and a sprinkle of sea salt with beets and squash. Roast at 400? until crispy and caramelized. Add the roasted veggies to the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix dressing ingredients and then add the dressing and light toss and serve! 3.4.3177

