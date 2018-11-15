Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy this Fall Harvest Salad recipe from Tricia Stearns .
“My daughter Meredith and I invented this salad when I had a plethora of butternut squash one year from my garden. Roasting the beet and the squash together adds depth of flavor with the caramelization a bonus.” – Tricia Stearns
Author: Tricia Stearns
Cuisine: American
Recipe type: salad
Ingredients
- 1 beet, thinly sliced then cut in halves
- A small butternut squash into bite size chunks
- 1 TB of avocado oil
- Sea Salt
- SALAD INGREDIENTS:
- Baby Kale or Arugula
- Thinly sliced purple onion
- Toasted Pine nuts or Pecans
- Goat Cheese
- DRESSING:
- ¼ cup reduced balsamic
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tsp of Dijon mustard
- 1 TB of fresh thyme
- Smidge of sea salt
Instructions
- Lightly toss in 1 TB of avocado oil and a sprinkle of sea salt with beets and squash. Roast at 400? until crispy and caramelized.
- Add the roasted veggies to the remaining salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix dressing ingredients and then add the dressing and light toss and serve!
