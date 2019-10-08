Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.

Here are some easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!

Eggplant, Tomato and Chickpea Stew: This is a perfect POWER dish, as far as I am concerned. True comfort food full of hearty beans to fill you up. Try it with whole wheat toasted pita triangles and Tzatziki sauce.

Also try these plant based recipes:

Roast Tomato Basil Soup

No Cook Black Bean Salad

Braised Rosemary White Beans

Plant Powered Chili “Cheese” Dip

