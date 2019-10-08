Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.
Here are some easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!
Eggplant, Tomato and Chickpea Stew: This is a perfect POWER dish, as far as I am concerned. True comfort food full of hearty beans to fill you up. Try it with whole wheat toasted pita triangles and Tzatziki sauce.
- 11/2 lb. eggplant, cut into cubes
- Salt
- Extra virgin olive oil
- (I used Branch & Vine Garlic)
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1 carrot, sliced
- 6 large garlic cloves, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 11/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. dry oregano
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 28-oz can diced tomato, with juice
- 2 15-oz cans chickpeas, reserve the canning liquid
- 3 Tbsp. parsley and/or mint, chopped
- Place eggplant cubes in a colander over a large bowl or directly over your sink, and sprinkle with salt. Set aside for 20 minutes or so to allow eggplant to “sweat out” any bitterness. Rinse with water and pat dry.
- In a heavy bottomed skillet, heat ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil over medium-high until shimmering but not smoking. Add onions, peppers, and chopped carrot. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring regularly, then add garlic, bay leaf, spices, and a dash of salt. Cook another minute, stirring until fragrant. Pour contents of pan into a slow cooker.
- Add eggplant, chopped tomato and juice, chickpeas, reserved chickpea liquid, and one cup of water to slow cooker. Stir to combine.
- Cook on low for 4-6 hours or until eggplant is very tender.
- When serving, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with fresh herbs (parsley or mint). Serve hot or at room temperature with a side of Greek yogurt or even Tzatziki sauce and pita bread.