Get ready for an evening of fine food and thrilling rides at Porsche Experience Center Atlanta to benefit Christian City Children’s Village on the evening of Saturday, April 28. Drive and Dine event proceeds will help provide abandoned, abused, runaway and homeless youth a safe home in a loving Christ-centered environment to heal their wounded spirits and help them thrive.

Cheryl Preheim, the evening anchor of WXIA 11Alive News, is serving as guest emcee. George Franco, Fox 5 News reporter, is serving as auctioneer.

Fabulous works of art by accomplished Atlanta artist Ruth Barrett of Lansdell Galleries will be featured in the live auction.

“Ruth met with the children at Christian City Children’s Village to share her life story and how scripture and prayer inspire her paintings,” said LaVann Landrum, Chief Development Officer at Christian City. “Meeting Ruth and working on their own works of art has been an enriching experience for the children. We greatly appreciate Ruth’s support and heartfelt engagement with Christian City.”

Co-chairs of the event are Taylor and Anne Josey, philanthropists and residents of Newnan. Taylor is a Realtor specializing in industrial and commercial real estate and owns a 30-agent firm, Josey, Young and Brady.

“Anne has worked in not-for-profit development since 1985, including the Atlanta Ballet, Emory University, and the American Heart Association. She also directed an adult literacy organization in Coweta County for seven years,” said Landrum. “To have the Joseys chairing our event has been a wonderful blessing. Both Anne and Taylor have a heart for helping children in need. Under their leadership, this will be an event long remembered by the many dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and guests who have stepped up to support our children,” Landrum said.

WHAT CAN GUESTS EXPECT?

A wonderful meal. A thrilling ride. An entertaining live auction. And lasting priceless inspiration that comes from knowing you’ve made a difference in the life of a child. Help Christian City Children’s Village rescue runaway and homeless kids before human traffickers get to them. Register to attend Drive & Dine today! Advance tickets required. Purchase tickets here or call 770-703-2636. Get engaged! Follow the Drive & Dine Facebook page and #driveanddine on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN CITY Life-Changing Hope for Children and Seniors

Christian City was established 53 years ago when the first cottage for abused and abandoned children opened on Valentine’s Day, 1965. Today, there are more than 1,000 residents, both children, and older adults, living at Christian City, a nonprofit organization that depends on the generosity of donors for financial support. The 500-acre campus in South Fulton County includes the Children’s Village, Safe Place program, Crossroads Foster Care program, patio homes and apartments for active seniors, a skilled nursing center, assisted living center, memory care, home health and hospice care. For more information, visit www.christiancity.org or call 770-703-AMEN.

