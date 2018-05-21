Kick off your summer reading with the newest book by New York Times bestselling author Karen White, Dreams of Falling (Berkley, 2018).

Dreams of Falling will appeal to the summer readers of Lisa Wingate and Mary Alice Monroe while offering the satisfying depth that fans of Joshilyn Jackson and Anita Shreve will appreciate.

Margaret Darlington of Carrowmore, an estate in Georgetown, South Carolina, where generations of Darlingtons were raised in comfort and privilege, invites her best friends, Ceecee and Bitty, on an unchaperoned senior trip to Myrtle Beach, just after their high school graduation in 1951. The trip is life-changing, especially for Margaret and Ceecee, who meet the loves of their lives and begin planning for the futures they’d always hoped and dreamed for – together. But tragedy strikes two years later when Carrowmore burns in a mysterious fire killing Margaret, but her baby daughter survives.

The book opens in 2010 with Margaret’s daughter Ivey returning to the ruins of Carrowmore looking for something, but a devastating accident leaves her in a coma and her intentions a mystery. Ivey’s wayward daughter, Larkin, is called home from New York to be by her mother’s bedside. As her mother clings to life, Larkin sifts through her emotional baggage of why she left Georgetown swearing to never return, and along the way uncovers a long-buried secret between the three best friends that will rock her to her core.

Dreams of Falling will appeal to women of all ages as White alternates between third-person past (Ceecee) and first-person present (Larkin). The narrative is a satisfying one, as Larkin comes to understand who she is, where she belongs, and the meaning of home. Her struggles will feel especially familiar to women of my generation – an awkward John Hughes teenager trying to escape her past and the notion that you can’t go home again.

Karen White?is the?New York Times?bestselling author of more than twenty novels, including the Tradd Street series, The Night the Lights Went Out,?Flight Patterns,?The Sound of Glass,?A Long Time Gone, and?The Time Between. She grew up in London but now lives with her husband and two children near Atlanta, Georgia.

Comments

comments