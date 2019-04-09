Step outside the box, or frame in this case, and hang your cherished photos in a unique way. This project allows you to change photos easily and would also be a great way to hang children’s artwork.

SUPPLIES:

1” x 10” Balsa Wood Strips

Stain

Thumbtacks

Magnetic Tape

Twine

Ruler

Chalk

Scissors

Staple Gun

Hammer

You will need 4 strips of balsa wood for each photo.

Instructions:

Stain the balsa wood strips in the color of your choice. You could also paint the strips if you prefer. Using a ruler, place a chalk mark at 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 inches on 2 of the wood strips. This will mark the spot where you will place the thumbtacks. Balsa wood is soft so they press in easily. Cut the magnetic tape to be approximately 8” long. Peel the paper to expose the sticky side of the tape and apply it to one side of each of the wood strips. Cut twine to 18” and using a staple gun, attach it to one of the pieces of wood that does not have thumbtacks. This should be done on the same side as the magnetic tape to ensure that the weight of the wood doesn’t make the picture tilt forward. Hammer the staples flat into the wood. Place the top of a photo between the wood strip with twine and a wood strip with thumbtacks. Place the remaining 2 strips along the bottom of the photo. The magnetic tape will keep the photo firmly sandwiched between the 2 pieces of wood.

When you’re ready to change the photo, simply pull the wood strips apart and replace the photo.

