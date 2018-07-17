It’s that time of year when we start planning our beach vacations. Do you collect shells on your beach trips, then get home and don’t know what to do with them? This DIY trinket dish will make your larger shells both beautiful and useful. If you visit the Gulf Coast, chances are you won’t find a shell big enough for this project. However, you can order baking shells, like the ones we used here, online. They work perfectly for a trinket dish and are inexpensive. The adhesive half pearls can be found in the scrapbook section of the craft store. Follow this video to create one of a kind dishes. Sign and date the bottom of the shell, so you will always remember when you created your trinket from the sea.

SUPPLIES

Seashell

Patterned Napkin or Tissue Paper

ModPodge

Paintbrush

Metallic Sharpie Marker

Adhesive Back Half Pearls

INSTRUCTIONS

When using a patterned napkin, separate the layers until you are left with just the top layer of paper. Coat the shell with ModPodge, then lay the napkin or tissue paper onto the shell. Use a paintbrush to gently press the paper into the grooves in the shell. Allow to dry, then add another coat of ModPodge to the shell. Let dry. Draw around the edge of the shell with a Sharpie marker. To make the trinket dish more stable, add three adhesive back half pearls to the bottom of the shell. Sign and date the bottom of the shell, so you will always remember when you created your trinket form the sea.

Comments

comments