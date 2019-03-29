Herbs are some of the most rewarding plants to grow. They add beauty and fragrance to our garden. And, there’s nothing better than fresh picked herbs to add flavor to our food. Let this be the month to get creative, so that when all chances of frost are over and you plant your seeds, you’ll be ready to identify your herbs with beautiful, unique plant markers.

SUPPLIES:

Oven Bake Clay

Rolling Pin or Bottle

Cookie Cutter

Metal Skewers

Alphabet Beads

Cookie Sheet

Preheat the oven to 275?.

Knead the clay until it is soft and easy to work with. Use a rolling pin or bottle to roll the clay out until it is ¼ inch thick.

Use cookie cutters to cut shapes out of the clay.

Turn the clay shape over and press a metal skewer into its center. Turn the clay over and press letter beads down into the clay to spell out the names of the herbs you’ll be planting. Place the markers on a cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Once removed from the oven, the beads and skewers will be firmly set in the clay.

Comments

comments