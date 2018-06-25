A popular trend in art is paint pouring. It is the perfect painting method for the lazy days of summer… just mix, pour, sit back, and go with the flow!

SUPPLIES:

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cover your work surface with plastic.

Mix ¼ cup of pouring medium to approximately 1 tablespoon of acrylic paint in disposable cups.

Use a stir stick or plastic spoon to mix thoroughly.

Once all the colors have been mixed, begin pouring the paint mixture onto the bottom side of the plates.

Tilt the plate back and forth to blend the colors. Place the plate on a jar or can. The paint will continue to flow and drip off the edges of the plate. Allow drying completely.

Trim the dried drips from the edges of the plates with scissors.