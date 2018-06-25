Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

DIY Painting

This DIY go with the flow painting looks beautiful on your dining room table

A popular trend in art is paint pouring. It is the perfect painting method for the lazy days of summer… just mix, pour, sit back, and go with the flow!

SUPPLIES:

  • Liquitex Pouring Medium
  • Acrylic Paint
  • Clear Glass Plates
  • Disposable Cups
  • Stir Stick or Plastic Spoon
  • Plastic To Cover Work Surface
  • Jars or Cans
  • Scissors

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cover your work surface with plastic.
  2. Mix ¼ cup of pouring medium to approximately 1 tablespoon of acrylic paint in disposable cups.
  3. Use a stir stick or plastic spoon to mix thoroughly.
  4. Once all the colors have been mixed, begin pouring the paint mixture onto the bottom side of the plates.
  5. Tilt the plate back and forth to blend the colors. Place the plate on a jar or can. The paint will continue to flow and drip off the edges of the plate. Allow drying completely.
  6. Trim the dried drips from the edges of the plates with scissors.
  7. Paint pouring will help you set a colorful, whimsical, summer table. It may also be used on canvas to create beautiful art and used to create unique, colorful furniture.
