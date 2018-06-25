A popular trend in art is paint pouring. It is the perfect painting method for the lazy days of summer… just mix, pour, sit back, and go with the flow!
SUPPLIES:
- Liquitex Pouring Medium
- Acrylic Paint
- Clear Glass Plates
- Disposable Cups
- Stir Stick or Plastic Spoon
- Plastic To Cover Work Surface
- Jars or Cans
- Scissors
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cover your work surface with plastic.
- Mix ¼ cup of pouring medium to approximately 1 tablespoon of acrylic paint in disposable cups.
- Use a stir stick or plastic spoon to mix thoroughly.
- Once all the colors have been mixed, begin pouring the paint mixture onto the bottom side of the plates.
- Tilt the plate back and forth to blend the colors. Place the plate on a jar or can. The paint will continue to flow and drip off the edges of the plate. Allow drying completely.
- Trim the dried drips from the edges of the plates with scissors.
- Paint pouring will help you set a colorful, whimsical, summer table. It may also be used on canvas to create beautiful art and used to create unique, colorful furniture.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.