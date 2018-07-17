Keep Your Eye On The GRAND OLD FLAG!

This project will be the perfect addition to your 4th of July décor, but you may want to leave it displayed all year long to show your love of Old Glory.

SUPPLIES:

5 ½” x 5 ½” Craft Store Pallet Board

White Paint

Blue Paint

Star Stickers

Red Ribbon

White Lace

Red Bandana

E6000 Glue

Scissors

Paint Brushes

Paint the pallet board white. Allow to dry. Add star stickers to the pallet board. Press down all the edges to prevent paint from seeping underneath the stickers. Paint the pallet board with blue paint. Allow to dry, then peel up the star stickers. Use a small paint brush and white paint to touch up the stars if needed. Cut the bandana, ribbon and lace into strips at varying lengths from 10 to 15 inches long. Attach the bandana strips, ribbon, and lace to the back of the pallet board using E6000 Glue. E6000 can take a while to set up, so allow it to dry completely so the strips don’t shift.

