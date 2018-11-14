Eggs are not only high in protein and a great source of Vitamins D, B12, B6, iron, and zinc, they are also a great source for creating home décor. However, you may want to leave the real eggs for nutrition and head up to your attic to grab some plastic Easter eggs for the home décor crafts! This eggcellent project combines the glitz of gold with the rustic elements of twigs and twine to create a unique twist on an ordinary acorn

SUPPLIES:

Plastic Eggs

Gold Leaf Adhesive

Gold Leaf

Paintbrush

Twine

Twigs

Glue

INSTRUCTIONS:

Use a paintbrush to apply the adhesive to the longer half of the egg. The adhesive will not dry completely, but will become tacky.

Press the gold leaf onto the adhesive, until all areas are covered. Use a dry paintbrush to remove excess gold leaf. For the acorn cap, glue a small twig to the top of the half of the egg without the gold leaf. Add glue next to the twig and begin wrapping twine around the top of the egg, adding more glue as you go, to complete the cap.

Be sure to make plenty, because these acorns will be perfect for Fall wreaths, centerpieces, or anywhere you want to add a beautiful touch of Autumn.

