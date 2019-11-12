DIY: Eat, Drink and Give THANKS

During this season of thanks, let everyone in your family express what they are thankful for by creating their own personalized placemat. And, it doesn’t have to be used just at Thanksgiving. It’s a great reminder everyday of what you are thankful for.

SUPPLIES:

Dollar Store Vinyl Place Mats

Acrylic Paint

Paintbrush

Ruler

Chalk Paint Marker

Paint the placemats with acrylic paint in the color of your choice. This will take 2 or 3 coats to achieve complete coverage. Allow the paint to dry.

Use a ruler to measure 2 inches down from the top of the placemat and place a dot with the marker. Move the ruler over and place another dot at the 2 inch mark.

Line the ruler up along the dots and draw a line across the placemat. Repeat this process until you reach the bottom of the placemat.

On the top line write, I am thankful for…

Allow each family member to fill in the rest of the lines on the placemat with what they are thankful for.

By using a chalk marker, the placemats can be wiped clean and new things you are thankful for can be added. Because you never know… one day you may be thankful for soccer, and the next day you may be thankful for baseball!