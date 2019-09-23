DIY Crayon KALEIDOSCOPE

There’s nothing more vibrant than a box full of crayons. Whether you have school age children or not, chances are there is a box or two of crayons somewhere in your home. Use those crayons to create a necklace that is a kaleidoscope of color.

SUPPLIES:

Crayons

Jewelry Blank

Necklace Chain

Knife

Needle Nose Pliers

Candle

Dimensional Magic

Toothpick

Use a knife to cut the crayons into small pieces. Arrange the crayon pieces in the jewelry blank. Do not overfill. There should be empty areas left for the crayon pieces to melt into. Use needle nose pliers to hold the jewelry blank over the candle flame. Once the crayon pieces are melted, allow to cool completely, then cover with Dimensional Magic. If the jewelry blank doesn’t lay flat, place something underneath to make it level. The Dimensional Magic will appear cloudy when wet, but will dry clear.

Add the necklace chain and your crayon kaleidoscope is ready to wear!