Most of us begin our day with a cup of coffee. Whether black, with cream, sugar, or even a little cinnamon, we each have our favorite. Why not create a coffee mug that is as unique to you as your own special blend? Craft these following the directions in this DIY video. Supplies are easy to gather. The oil-based Sharpie Paint Pens are waterproof but not dishwasher safe, so hand washing is recommended.

SUPPLIES

INSTRUCTIONS

Clean the coffee mug with rubbing alcohol to remove any dirt or oils.

Using your computer, design what you’d like the mug to say, then print what you create. Cut around the saying to make it fit easily onto the mug.

Cut the carbon paper to the same or slightly larger size.

Tape the carbon paper to the mug, then tape the paper with the saying over the carbon paper.

Trace over the letters with a sharp pencil. Lift the paper occasionally to make sure the letters are transferring properly.

Once you have traced over all the letters, remove the papers and fill in the transferred letters with an oil based Sharpie Paint Pen.

Use a different color paint pen to add dots to the mug. Use a

Q-tip and nail polish remover to clean up any mistakes.

Place the mugs in a cold oven and set the temperature to 350 degrees. Once the oven reaches 350 degrees, let the mugs bake for 30 minutes.