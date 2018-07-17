Most of us begin our day with a cup of coffee. Whether black, with cream, sugar, or even a little cinnamon, we each have our favorite. Why not create a coffee mug that is as unique to you as your own special blend? Craft these following the directions in this DIY video. Supplies are easy to gather. The oil-based Sharpie Paint Pens are waterproof but not dishwasher safe, so hand washing is recommended.
SUPPLIES
- Mug
- Computer
- Printer
- Printer Paper
- Carbon Paper
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Sharpie Oil Paint Pens
- Tape
- Rubbing Alcohol
INSTRUCTIONS
- Clean the coffee mug with rubbing alcohol to remove any dirt or oils.
- Using your computer, design what you’d like the mug to say, then print what you create. Cut around the saying to make it fit easily onto the mug.
- Cut the carbon paper to the same or slightly larger size.
- Tape the carbon paper to the mug, then tape the paper with the saying over the carbon paper.
- Trace over the letters with a sharp pencil. Lift the paper occasionally to make sure the letters are transferring properly.
- Once you have traced over all the letters, remove the papers and fill in the transferred letters with an oil based Sharpie Paint Pen.
- Use a different color paint pen to add dots to the mug. Use a
- Q-tip and nail polish remover to clean up any mistakes.
- Place the mugs in a cold oven and set the temperature to 350 degrees. Once the oven reaches 350 degrees, let the mugs bake for 30 minutes.
- Turn the oven off and allow the mugs to cool completely before removing them.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.