Dirty Mary Mexican Shrimp Salad
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Ingredients
- ½ pound jumbo cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed
- 8 ounces Lentil Rotini Pasta
- 1¼ cups Dirty Mary Bloody Mary Mix, divided
- 1 corn cob, cooked and corn cut off cob
- 3 cups Arugula
- ½ cucumber, diced
- 1 Red Bell Pepper, diced
- 1 cup diced jicama
- 1 can black beans (rinsed and drained)
- 1 Avocado, diced
- ½ cup chopped red onion
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved if large
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. Key Lime Balsamic Vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. Southwest Blend Olive Oil
Instructions
- Place thawed shrimp in a quart zip bag and fill with 1 cup Dirty Mary mix. Place in the refrigerator for 5-8 hours.
- Cook lentil rotini pasta per package directions. Do not overcook. Rinse in cool water, drain and place in large salad bowl. Add corn, arugula, cucumber, bell pepper, jicama, black beans, avocado, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
- In a jar or small bowl place ¼ cup Dirty Mary mix, add the Key Lime Balsamic and Southwest Blend Olive Oil. Whisk or shake the ingredients until well combined. Pour about ½ of the dressing on the salad, toss, adjust seasoning and add more dressing as needed.
3.5.3251