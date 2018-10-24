First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!



Print Diane's Apple Pecan Salad Yes, we eat our greens too! Diane Stube sees to it with this fresh seasonal salad. Diane said the original recipe included bottled poppyseed dressing, which works well too. Diane prefers the pop that lemon brings this salad. Author: Diane Strube Cuisine: American Recipe type: Salad Ingredients 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped (about 6 cups)

cup crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese

1 large diced green apple

1 cup chopped pecans

DRESSING:

1 large lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp. honey

½ tsp. chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper Instructions Toss salad ingredients together except the nuts. Drizzle with the dressing and toss again. Add nuts and serve. 3.4.3177

