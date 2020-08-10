Day Trip Downtown Welcome to the Neighborhood: Virginia Highlands

Minutes outside of downtown atlanta, the affluent yet bohemian neighborhood of Virginia-Highland is one of the city’s most established hot spots of activity. Shouldering Piedmont Park and the Beltline on its west side, VA-HI was founded as a streetcar suburb with bungalow and cottage style homes and tree lined streets. Because of its convenience to downtown, its eclectic vibe, and easy-going style, young families continue to buy and renovate homes in this district, and the streets are alive with activity.

Must-Visit Dining Spots

Grab a bite on the industrial inside patio at Fontaine’s Oyster House, the best place in the city for chilled oysters on the half shell or a hot spinach and artichoke dip. Fontaine’s stays open late and has a great bar to belly up for a nightcap after you’ve devoured one of their seafood baskets or house specialty low country boil entrees.

Stop by Murphy’s Restaurant for weekend brunch and spoil yourself with a slice of their delicious Toll House Pie. The breezy front patio is welcoming and colorful.

If you’re just out for a quick stroll around the block, and need a pick me up, Press and Grind Cafe offers specialty coffees, smoothies and pressed juices. Quench your thirst with items ranging from a double espresso to a matcha latte or a Total Wellness energy shot.

Paolo’s Gelato Italiano is a special sweet treat for a hot afternoon. Italian native Paolo Dalla Zorza opened his Atlanta gelateria in 2000, and a second location in Charleston in 2003. The Atlanta location offers Italian coffees, candies, and cookies in addition to its signature cannoli bar.

For a relaxing date night dinner option, La Tavola Trattoria serves up classic Italian dishes like veal meatballs and tagliatelle Bolognese from Executive Chef Jonathan Beatty. La Tavola’s Italian wine selection is exclusive and extensive, so you’re sure to find the perfect pairing for your meal.

Boutique Shopping

Virginia-Highland offers an array of specialty shopping for health and home.

Little Barn Apothecary is a one-stop-shop for hair, face and body wellness for men and women, selling anything from aromatherapy to beard oil to facial tonics and mists.

Check out the latest clothing trends at Empire South for men’s, women’s and children’s fashions. The store is stocked with accessories and gifts as well. Dakota J’s, next door, houses some of the most popular brands including Fresh Laundry, Free People, Chaser and ZSupply.

And if you’re in need of a home decor redo, stop into Urban Cottage, ”a creative lifestyle boutique,” for unique furniture, lighting, rugs, and perfect gifts for yourself or your favorite hostess. Urban Cottage also specializes in custom pieces and design services for your home.

If you’re ready to get active, visit Atlanta Pro Bikes for some new wheels to cruise the Beltline or Piedmont Park. The bike shop also rents bikes for the day to ride around town. Or check out the ballet inspired yoga and pilates classes at Pink Barre, a stylish fitness studio on Virginia Ave.

Around The Neighborhood

Named after its major intersecting streets, Virginia Ave. and North Highland Dr., this intown area is full of history. Originally purchased as farmland, its transformation to urban development is evident in the homes ranging from multi-family complexes to sweet bungalows and cottages with loads of charm and character.

Fire Station 19, built in 1924, is Atlanta’s oldest operating station in the heart of the neighborhood, and is built in the same bungalow style as the surrounding homes.

One nearby neighborhood worth visiting while in the area is Poncey-Highland with the Majestic Diner, the original Dark Horse Tavern, and Manuel’s—Atlanta’s oldest tavern. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant are there as well.