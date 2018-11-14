Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy Curried Pumpkin Soup a favorite from Tricia Stearns.

How to Cook a Pumpkin

“Don’t freak out; it is no different than roasting a squash,” says Tricia.

Perhaps it’s the size, or that we’re used to seeing pumpkins carved as decorations, rather than in the kitchen, but pumpkins have a funny way of seeming tricky to cook. Here’s the thing, though — they’re not tricky at all.

Have you ever roasted butternut, acorn, kabocha, or spaghetti squash? Well, cooking pumpkin is no different! Pumpkin is just another type of squash.

Cut the pumpkin in halves, or quarters, or cut it into smaller wedges. Slicing it open gives you a chance to scoop out all the seeds, which you can roast as a snack. Unlike some other types of squash, pumpkins have thick skin, which is best removed from the flesh after cooking.

I like to scoop the seeds, swipe it with a good quality olive oil, and I place it cut side up with a ½ inch of water in a pan, at 350? for some time an hour if it is a big piece of squash or dense like butternut.

If I want to roast it, I turn up the heat to 400? and place it on a higher rack for about 20-30 minutes.

Let it pumpkin cool and use it your soups. Or if you want it to have a super creamy texture, give it a ride in your blender. Store in airtight container in your fridge for up to 7 days, or you can freeze it in 1 cup portions at this point.

Print Curried Pumpkin Soup Author: Tricia Stearns Cuisine: American Recipe type: soup Serves: 10-12 Ingredients 1 leek, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1-tablespoon butter

1-tablespoon olive oil

1 butternut squash or pumpkin peeled and cut into 2-inch cubes (about 3 pounds squash)

6 to 8 cups chicken broth

½ green apple, unpeeled, diced

1-tablespoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt (or to taste)

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon curry powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1-cup evaporated milk or real cream Instructions In a stockpot, sauté leek, onion, and garlic in butter and oil until soft. Add squash, 6 cups chicken broth, apple, salt, pepper, ginger, and curry powder. Heat to boiling and cook for 20 to 30 minutes until squash is very soft. Cool a little so it can be handled. Using an immersion blender, puree soup, being very careful of the hot liquid. Alternately, puree half the soup at a time in a blender and then return it to the pot. If needed, add more chicken broth to thin the soup. Add milk and nutmeg, stir to combine. Heat and serve. Garnish with a dash of sour cream or yogurt (thinned with milk) and a sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds. 3.4.3177

