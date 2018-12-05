For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!



Print Maple Pecan Ovals Maple Pecan Ovals 2005 best fruit & nut By Barbara Peacock Author: Barbara Peacock Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

½ cup sugar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1 egg

¾ tsp natural maple extract

1 cup finely chopped pecans

¾ cups finely chopped dates

Pecan halves for decoration Instructions nto a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. In large bowl, cream butter with electric mixer. Add sugars and beat until fluffy (one to two minutes). Beat in egg and maple extract. On low speed, add flour until just combined. Then stir in nuts and dates by hand. Divide dough in half and form two 9” oval shaped logs. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or until firm. Preheat oven to 350?. Lightly grease two large baking sheets. Slide dough cross-wise into ¼-inch ovals. Place one inch apart. Place pecan half on each. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Cool completely. Store in airtight container. 3.4.3177

