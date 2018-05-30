It seems like “bowls” are the new casseroles, but lighter and fresher. These are the new classic all-in-one bowl lunch or dinner. Call them Buddha bowls, poke bowls, burrito bowls or you-name-it bowls.

We love to add grains, fresh raw vegetables and lean protein to our bowls and top with a drizzle of lots of flavor. You can start with any grain, pasta, or rice you would like. Add in roasted, sautéed or raw veggies. Then add meats, tofu, or beans for some protein. Nuts or seeds are a great textural addition. Imagine the type of food you like and create a bowl!



Print Coconut Shrimp Bowl If you follow my recipes at all, you know I have to include an Asian coconut version of any type of dish! This one is a winner! Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: Asian Ingredients 3 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 pound raw peeled and deveined shrimp, patted dry

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 zucchinis, shredded

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. freshly grated ginger

2 Tbsp. Thai red curry paste

2 cups Snow Peas

1 (14-oz.) can full-fat coconut milk

1 cup Vegetable Broth

1 Tbsp. Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp. Fish Sauce

6 oz. thin rice noodles (I love brown rice noodles if you can find them)

3 Tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil. Add in the shrimp and cook until opaque and pink on both sides. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove the shrimp and place it in a bowl off to the side. Add the remaining coconut oil to the pot. Stir in the peppers, more salt and pepper and stir to toss. Cover and cook until the peppers have slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add in the garlic, ginger and curry paste and stir to coat. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, scraping the bottom. Add in the coconut milk, vegetable stock and noodles. Increase heat and bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Add the zucchini, snow peas, fish sauce and soy sauce. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the shrimp and cilantro and cook for 5 minutes more. Taste and correct seasoning with soy sauce if needed. Divide between 4 bowls. 3.4.3177

